East Orange Woman Fatally Stabbed, Man Apprehended: Authorities

At 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Park Avenue and found the woman and a child suffering from life-threatening injuries, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said. Another child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Stephens said.

The woman, whose name is being withheld, died on Friday, July 5, Stephens said.

Jihad Hagler, a 27-year-old Newark has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Stephens said. Hagler was held in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, Stephens said.

