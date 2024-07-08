Partly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

East Orange Woman Fatally Stabbed, Man Apprehended: Authorities

A 31-year-old East Orange woman who was stabbed on the 4th of July has died from her injuries, authorities said.

Jihad Hagler

Jihad Hagler

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

At 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Park Avenue and found the woman and a child suffering from life-threatening injuries, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said. Another child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Stephens said.

The woman, whose name is being withheld, died on Friday, July 5, Stephens said.

Jihad Hagler, a 27-year-old Newark has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Stephens said. Hagler was held in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, Stephens said.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE