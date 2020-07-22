Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man, 24, Fatally Shot On Irvington Street Corner

Cecilia Levine
61 Melrose Ave., Irvington
61 Melrose Ave., Irvington Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in Irvington, authorities said.

Alex Jean, whose hometown hadn't been determined as of Wednesday, was pronounced dead after the incident at 61 Melrose Avenue Monday night, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

No arrests have been. The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.

