Man Charged In Fatal Newark Hit-and-Run: Prosecutor

At 3 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ruben Dominguez struck and killed Mario Calvache, 34, at Wilson Avenue and Hensler Street, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. Calvache was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Dominguez is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and leaving an injured victim, authorities said. He was released after a court appearance, authorities said.

A memorial service for Calvache was held on Thursday, June 6 and he was buried at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum in North Arlington, according to his obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.