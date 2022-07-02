Contact Us
Homeless Man Stabs Another Dead At Newark Shelter, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Michael Wylie
Michael Wylie Photo Credit: Essex County Jail

A 31-year-old homeless man stabbed another dead over the weekend at the homeless shelter they had been staying at in Newark, authorities said.

Kevin T. Williams, 34, was rushed to University Hospital after being stabbed by Michael Wylie at the shelter on Sussex Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 5, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. 

He was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m., on Sunday, Feb. 6, Stephens said alongside Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara. Wylie was charged with the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

