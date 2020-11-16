Authorities ID Irvington Man, 23, Killed In Weekend Shooting

Authorities in Essex County are investigating a weekend shooting that killed a 23-year-old man.

Sameer T. Parchment was shot in a Tremont Terrace apartment on Saturday, and pronounced dead at the scene just after 6:20 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday. The investigation is active and ongoing and the public was not considered to be in any danger, authorities said.

Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

