93-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In East Orange

A 93-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in East Orange, authorities said.

Earnest Green was struck at the intersection of South Arlington Avenue and Central Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said.

Green was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

