NJ OnlyFans Model Who Flashed New York-Dublin Portal Slams Internet Trolls

Ava Louise made international headlines earlier this month after flashing Dubliners at the Flatiron South Public Plaza portal. She later bragged on Instagram that she "got the portal from New York City to Dublin shut down."

"I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two, home-grown, New York potatoes," she said in the video.

Since then, Ava Louise — whose Facebook profile says she lives in Newark and graduated from Rutgers University — has racked up 428K followers on Instagram.

The comment section was filled with a lot of haters.

"Even with a boyfriend she desperately needs attention," one person said. "Sad."

Others hurled insults and one said she deserved to be on "the sex offender list."

But Ava doesn't seem to mind, telling the New York Post last week that she made $30,000 in the two days following the flashing.

In an interview with Piers Morgan shared Friday, May 24, Ava Louise said that the people who found her brazen move insensitive "probably never get laid."

Ava initially agreed on speaking with Daily Voice but then did not show up for the interview.

The Garden Stater made headlines during the pandemic when she licked an airplane toilet.

In 2019, she appeared on "Dr. Phil" saying achieving looks were a priority due to being bullied as a child. She said her parents paid for her to finish school but beyond that, was unsure of what she wanted to do in life.

"I'm just going to see what happens after college... I want to have purpose and meaning."

In a different interview with Dr. Phil, she said "when you're skinny and pretty you get so much more in life. I'd rather die hot than live ugly at this point."

