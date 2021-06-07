5 Firefighters Hospitalized, 18 Families Displaced In Newark Apartment Blaze

Five Newark firefighters were hospitalized and 18 families were displaced after a blaze tore through the third story of an occupied apartment building before dawn Tuesday, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 162 Mapes Avenue around 1:50 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a release.

About 70 firefighters responded to the blaze, which had extended to the roof and was later upgraded to a second-alarm, O’Hara said.

The fire was placed under control just after 3:40 a.m.

Meanwhile, one firefighter was taken to University Hospital for heat exhaustion and four others for smoke inhalation, O’Hara said.

A total of 18 families including 21 adults and a child were relocated, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Newark Department of Public Safety’s Arson Unit.

