Support Surges For North Jersey Lieutenant, Beloved Dad Battling Stage 4 Lymphoma

Support is skyrocketing for a North Jersey lieutenant and beloved father of three battling Stage 4 Lymphoma.

Dominic Tafuri of the Essex County Department of Corrections was diagnosed with “aggressive” Stage 4 Lymphoma in December and will soon undergo several rounds of chemotherapy treatments, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical bills.

Tafuri — a former MMA fighter and loving father to Dominic, Cristina, and Matt — also faces the risk of the cancer spreading to his brain and nervous system.

As a result, he will require advanced preventative treatment, which will involve several overnight stays at Sloan Memorial in New York City, according to the fundraiser, launched by Ricky Targonski.

Meanwhile, Tafuri’s wife was recently laid off, and her plans to return to the workforce have screeched to a halt.

“We just want to give him a hand in this difficult time for him and his family,” Targonski writes.

Nearly $86,500 had been raised by more than 600 donors as of Wednesday morning, putting the family shockingly close to the campaign’s $100,000 goal in just three days.

Supportive messages poured in from social media as well:

“Dominic is in good spirits and just finished his second round of chemo,” Targonski said.

“We're asking for many prayers, positivity and any contributions you can give to help support him and his family through this difficult time.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘#Tafuristrong’ on GoFundMe.

