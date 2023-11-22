Newark Pair Convicted Of Murder In Drive-By Shooting: Prosecutors

Tymeer Gumbs, 25, and Isaiah Kane, 25, were in a stolen Dodge Durango when they pulled up to a group of men and started shooting at them at Maple and Chancellor Avenue in Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

As the victims began to run, Gumbs exited the Durango and chased down Murad Harris, fatally shooting him in the back of the head, Stephens said.

Gumbs ran back to the car, put his gun in the face of another man and pulled the trigger, but the weapon jammed, Stephens said. The Durango was able to flee from police, but eventually Gumbs and Kane were apprehended, Stephens said.

Gumbs was convicted of murder and faces up to life in prison. Kane was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated manslaughter and faces decades in prison, Stephens said.. Gumbs and Kane will be sentenced in February, Stephens said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.