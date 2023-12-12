Newark Firefighter Rafael Padilla Dies, 44

A lifelong Newark resident, Padilla served as a sergeant in the US Army National Guard for 25 years and joined the Newark Fire Department in April 2007, being stationed at Truck 8 and Engine 27, according to his obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up by Zein Maya, a fellow firefighter who worked with Padilla, to support his family. As of Tuesday, Dec. 12, more than $24,000 has been raised.

"Ralph was always a joy to be around," Maya said. "He had a smile that could light up a room, and he actively tried to bring joy to everyone around him."

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka praised Padilla for his brave service to the city.

“He was a role model exemplar and an inspiration to not only his colleagues but our entire city," Baraka said.

He is survived by his mother, Daniela, his wife, Maria, his children, Giovanni, Rafael and Eric, his siblings, Dania and Eric and numerous relatives, friends and smokeaters, according to his obituary.

A funeral will be held Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at St Lucy's Roman Catholic Church in Newark. He will be buried at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. To view the fundraiser, click here. To view his obituary, click here.

