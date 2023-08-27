Masseuse Offered Sex To Undercover Officer In Bloomfield: Police

Sujin Huh worked at Top Health Spa on Washington Street in Bloomfield, when she propositioned an undercover officer for sex on Thursday, Aug. 24, Bloomfield Police Chief George Ricci said.

"This was brought to the department’s attention by a resident concerned with this quality of life issue," Ricci said.

Huh, who did not have a massage license, was arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution. She was issued a summons, released and has a pending court date.

