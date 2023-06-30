Smoke Haze 81°

Man Fatally Stabbed In Newark: Prosecutors

A 55-year-old Newark man was fatally stabbed on Thursday morning, June 29, authorities said.

Newark police
At 10:24 a.m., police responded to a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment on the 300 block of Mt. Prospect Avenue,  Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. 

Police found Oscar Escobar suffering from an apparent stab wound, Stephens and Fragé said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

