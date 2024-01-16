Irvington Man ID'd As Victim In Fatal Newark Shooting: Prosecutors

At 4:25 a.m., Newark police responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Grove Street and found Ty'Shad Campbell outside the location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Campbell was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432

