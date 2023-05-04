Light Rain 56°

Former HS Football Player Shot Dead In Newark

A former high school football player was shot and killed in a vehicle Wednesday night, May 3 in Newark.

Jayden Jarvis, 20, of East Orange, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his crashed vehicle on the 2000 block of 4th Street in Newark around 9:45 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

He was taken to University Hospital pronounced dead at 11:16 p.m.

Hudl shows that Jarvis played defensive tackle for Barringer High School's football team before graduating in 2020.

A former coach penned a tribute to Jarvis on Facebook.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

