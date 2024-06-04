A Few Clouds 74°

Casting Call: Fitness Buffs From North Jersey Sought For Paid Commercial

Do you work out and want to show it off? This fitness commercial could be your big break.

Juan Carlos Merino

Juan Carlos Merino

 Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo
Sam Barron

The commercial, which shoots in late June in either New York or New Jersey, is looking for men and women fitness models, ages 18 to 50, who will demonstrate a product and perform a few exercises with it, including leg workouts like lunges, squats and hip raises, according to a listing.

The ad is seeking talent from Jersey City and Morristown and interested talent should be skilled in fitness modeling and weight lifting, according to the listing.

The role pays between $300 and $800. For more information or to apply, click here.

