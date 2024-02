Jerome Christal-Gattanella, of New York City, was parked in the shoulder of the northbound side of the highway near milepost 107.1 in Newark when he was rear-ended by a 31-year-old Kearny man driving an Acura around 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, New Jersey State Police said.

The other driver was hospitalized with serious injuries while Christal-Gattanella was killed.

The crash remains under investigation.

