Fitness Trainer Killed On NJ Turnpike In Newark Mourned By Clients

Jerome "Jerry" Christal-Gattanella was rear-ended and killed while his car was parked in the shoulder of the northbound side of the highway in Newark late Monday, Feb. 19, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The 42-year-old New York City resident worked as a trainer at Inwood Fitness, who announced his passing on Instagram.

One of his clients said she waited and waited for him to show up for their session the following day. He never did.

"Jerry, I waited for you at 8am yesterday for our training session and you never showed up, only to learn of the worst possible thing," she wrote in the comment section of the gym's post.

"Words cannot express the immense pain it has been to learn that you are no longer around. It truly hurts to speak of you in the past tense. You had a smile that lit up any space. Your personality was unparalleled; a kind and gentle soul. I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to all those who love you 💐 ❤😢."

Jerry's LinkedIn page shows he worked as an insurance agent in addition to fitness, his clear passion.

Inwood Fitness said Jerry was a pillar of the community, having "poured" himself into the business.

"He championed not only a welcoming and inclusive environment, but truly made the gym feel like home; the members, like family.

"His passing has left our hearts indescribably heavy, as we mourn the loss of an amazing trainer, but more importantly a true example of leadership, change, kindness and love."

"Omg what a shock to see this 😭😭😭," another mourner wrote. "Jerry was good neighbor and kind soul. Really feeling this today and sending my condolences all around 💔💔💔."

Services have not yet been finalized.

