'Dreams To Reality': Yankees Sign Short Hills Native Peter Serruto

After years starring at Millburn High School, Short Hills resident Peter Serruto is living out a dream having signed a new deal with his hometown.

The New York Yankees.

The catcher, who played for both Rutgers and Indiana universities after graduating, celebrated his new team with a post on Instagram announcing that he has agreed to join the organization with their minor league affiliate in the Florida Complex League.

Serruto was an all-Big Ten selection behind the plate for Rutgers and earned all-Big Ten Academic honors. Before he was drafted, he appeared in 84 games for Indiana as a senior while pursuing degrees in learning sciences, media, and technology.

"Dreams to reality," he posted alongside a photo of him sporting Yankees gear and signing his new pro contract, much to the delight of his fans.

"Best (and only) (Yankee) deadline move," one Instagram user mused after General Manager Brian Cashman had a largely quiet Trade Deadline last week.

Serruto follows on the heels of Millburn's Steven Echavarria, who signed a deal with the Oakland A's after being drafted in the third round of the MLB Draft in July.

While in New Jersey, Serruto was a four-year letterwinner who was taken in the 22nd round of 2018 by the Cincinnati Reds out of high school, when he was ranked as the top catcher in the state by Perfect Game.

He was a two-time first-team all-New Jersey all-conference, and was the Essex County Player of the Year his senior year of high school.

The multi-sport star didn't only flash his brilliance on the diamond, he also lettered four times in football, once in wrestling, and left Millburn High School as its all-time passing leader.

Now he's coming home to take a shot at making the Yankees

