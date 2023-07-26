Fair 86°

SHARE

Serious Crash Shuts Route 55 In Vineland (Developing)

A serious crash closed Route 55 in Vineland Wednesday evening, July 26.

Crash scene.
Crash scene. Photo Credit: 511nj.org
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway around 6:40 p.m.

All lanes were closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE