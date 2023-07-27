Driver, 27, Dies In Crash With Porsche On Route 55 In Vineland (Update)

The crash occurred at 5:22 p.m. on State Highway 55 southbound in Vineland, according to New Jersey State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota passenger car operated by Ludwig Buch, of Bridgeton, was traveling north when he crossed the grass center median and impacted a southbound traveling Porsche Cayenne, State Police said.

As a result of the crash, Buch sustained fatal injuries and the driver of the Porsche sustained moderate injuries, police said.

The southbound lanes were closed for approximately four hours resulting in heavy traffic. The northbound lanes were closed for approximately one hour resulting in light traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

