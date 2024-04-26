Richard Earl III received the upgraded charge on Friday, April 26, according to Vineland police. He was released on a summons pending a court hearing at Bridgeton Superior Court.

On Feb. 29, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Vineland police responded to North Main Road and East Landis Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Earl was driving a 2013 Ford Transit Van northbound on North Main Road when the pedestrian, later identified as Gurmeet Singh, 51, of Vineland, crossed over North Main Road in Earl’s lane of travel when he was struck, police said.

As a result of this collision, Singh sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Cooper University Hospital where he had been listed in critical condition. It was not clear on Friday how well Singh had recovered.

After the crash, Earl was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, possession of open alcoholic containers in a motor vehicle, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle while unlicensed, police said.

An Investigation is ongoing, and Officer Christian Morales of the Vineland Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is the lead investigator.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Morales at 856-691-4111 x4942.

