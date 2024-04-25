BettiJo, a native of Bridgeton, grew up in Millville and was a 2001 graduate of Millville High School.

In 2012, she moved to Pedricktown and, over the years, she worked for the Pennsville National Bank, starting out as a teller in Pennsville and working her way up to branch manager in Woodstown, her obituary said.

In her youth, BettiJo was a dancer, starting her dance classes at the age of 3. "She also grew up competing in several beauty pageants, winning most of them," her obit said.

In high school, she was a member of the cheerleading squad and the softball team.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Adams Funeral Home, 64 Broad St., in Woodstown.

There will be a visitation starting at 10 a.m. leading up to the funeral service at noon.

Burial will follow at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield.

The family has asked that donations be made in BettiJo's memory to the Salem County Humane Society, PO Box 214, Carneys Point, NJ 08069.

Click here to read BettiJo Williams' complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.