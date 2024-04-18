Chester Avant, of Pedricktown, died from his injuries, according to New Jersey State Police.

State Troopers were called to the intersection of New Road and Pennsville Pedtricktown Road in Oldmans Township at about 4:15 a.m. Monday, April 15, said Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a NJSP spokesman.

A Buick was northbound on the Pennsville Pedricktown Road when it struck Avant, Lebron said.

Lebron said no one else was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

