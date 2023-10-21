Deadly 2021 Birthday Party Mass Shooting: Charges Upgraded For Suspect In Fairfield

Arthur Armstead, 30, of Fairfield Township, has been charged with first degree murder, one count of first degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and other related offenses in connection with the deaths of Kevin Elliott and Brailyn Holmes, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Asia Hester, a 25-year-old healthcare worker, was also killed. Kevin Dawkins, of Bridgeton, was previously charged with multiple weapons offenses in connection to the incident.

Hundreds of people were in attendance of the party at a home on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township on May 22, 2021, when gunfire rang out around 11:45 p.m., Webb-McRae said.

Armstead was previously charged in connection with the investigation for Obstruction and Hindering Apprehension for his actions after the incident, in which he stayed with a lover for several days in Delaware, the prosecutor said.

He then went to Atlantic City where he took refuge in a casino hotel. Armstead subsequently turned himself in to members of the State Police at the Bridgeton barracks.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.