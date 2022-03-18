South Jersey Party Host Where 3 Were Killed Admits To Gun Possession Charge: Prosecutor

The host of a party where three people were killed and 11 wounded in Cumberland County has pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge, authorities said.

Darrell M. Dawkins, 31, was not accused of firing a gun during the May 22, 2021, mass shooting in Fairfield Township, but a handgun was found in the trunk of his car afterward, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Kevin Elliott, 30, Asia Hester, 25, and Brailyn Holmes, 19, died of gunshot wounds.

One suspect has been charged so far in the fatal shootings: Zedekiah G. Holmes, 22, of Millville, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Hester and Elliot, Webb-McRae said.

Zedekiah Holmes and eight others, including Dawkins, were indicted last year in connection with the shooting the prosecutor said.

When police searched Dawkins’ Camaro near the party scene, they found a pistol in the trunk, Webb-McRae said. It had not been taken out during the shooting, she said.

Dawkins is set to be sentenced on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm on May 17.

