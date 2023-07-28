Fair 94°

2 Truck Drivers Killed In Salem County Collision, 2 Kids Hurt: State Police

Two truck drivers were killed in a collision at an intersection in Salem County, authorities said. 

New Jersey State Police
Jon Craig
Ashley Knuth, 36, of Bridgeton, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup towing a trailer westbound on Mannington-Yorktown Road in Mannington at 9:07 a.m., Thursday, July 27, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

David Mitchell, 42, of Woodstown, was driving an International 920 truck north on Alloway-Woodstown Road (County Route 603), said the State Police spokesman, Sgt. Philip Curry.

The trucks collided at the intersection resulting in fatal injuries to both drivers, Curry said.

A juvenile passenger in the Chevy pickup suffered serious injuries and a second juvenile in the pickup suffered minor injuries, Curry said.

The intersection was closed in all directions for about seven hours, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

