2 Truck Drivers Killed In Salem County Collision, 2 Kids Hurt: State Police

Ashley Knuth, 36, of Bridgeton, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup towing a trailer westbound on Mannington-Yorktown Road in Mannington at 9:07 a.m., Thursday, July 27, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

David Mitchell, 42, of Woodstown, was driving an International 920 truck north on Alloway-Woodstown Road (County Route 603), said the State Police spokesman, Sgt. Philip Curry.

The trucks collided at the intersection resulting in fatal injuries to both drivers, Curry said.

A juvenile passenger in the Chevy pickup suffered serious injuries and a second juvenile in the pickup suffered minor injuries, Curry said.

The intersection was closed in all directions for about seven hours, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.