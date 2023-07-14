South Jersey Man Shared Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Daniel C. Farrell was charged on Tuesday, July 11, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

This investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip that revealed an unidentified subject possessed various images of Child Sexual Abuse Material via his cloud account, Sutherland said.

On July 11, the investigation was concluded as a result of a warranted search on Farrell’s cellular device, the prosecutor said.

Farrell was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.

