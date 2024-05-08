The arrests were in a two-day operation in Ocean City called "Blank Space", Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced in a news release on Wednesday, May 8. Homeland Security Investigations and state police were among more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

The men arrested were 66-year-old William Peraria of Somers Point, 37-year-old Jeffrey Dragon of Pitman, 34-year-old Marc Carroll of Voorhees, and 38-year-old Kristofer Laud of Woodbine.

"The operation employed a multifaceted approach, leveraging advanced technology, forensic analysis, and undercover techniques to apprehend those involved in child sex exploitation networks that create and distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM)," Sutherland said. "Investigators worked tirelessly to ascertain the identities of individuals exploiting children through online platforms, grooming them for illicit activities, and sharing harmful CSAM content.

Two search warrants were executed at homes and "substantial evidence" was seized, including electronic devices.

Peraria was charged with second-degree attempted sexual assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree attempted obscenity. Dragon was charged with second-degree attempted sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree attempted luring, and third-degree attempted obscenity.

Carroll was charged with second-degree attempted luring, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact. Laud was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information about criminal activity should call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. You can also send an anonymous tip online at cmcpo.tips.

You can also call the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

