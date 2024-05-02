Fish House is expected to open in the summer of 2024 in Lower Township, according to a teaser video on social media. The restaurant will be at 502 Sunset Boulevard on the former site of The Grille.

The seafood spot will be the newest edition to Sunset Beach, known for the site of the SS Atlantus wreckage.

"We are deeply grateful to the Hume family, owners of Sunset Beach, whose continued stewardship and partnership allows us to introduce a fresh dining experience under the umbrella of Zest Restaurant Group," Fish House said on its website.

Sunset Beach also has a mini-golf course, two gift shops, and the last freestanding World War II lookout tower. The beach is also known for Cape May diamonds and daily flag-lowering ceremonies in the summer.

Fish House said its menu will include craft sandwiches, homemade ice cream, and crafted cocktails.

"Inspired by the Atlantic Ocean and culinary traditions, Fish House pays homage to beloved seafood shacks and soulful beach bars up and down the east coast," the restaurant's website said.

Instagram and Facebook followers said they were excited to check out Fish House when it opens.

"Beautiful addition to the most beautiful place in Jersey," one Instagram commenter said.

"Good luck 👍," another person said on Instagram. "You should do well because that beach gets really crowded for sunsets during the summer. I hope there’s more parking 🅿️ because that’s always been an issue."

"Excited for this," someone commented on Facebook. "Perfect spot for a good seafood restaurant!"

Ross Hammer and Lauren Cavallo own Zest Restaurant Group. The couple runs Taco Caballito Tequileria on Beach Avenue in Cape May.

Zest is also planning to open two more businesses in the summer: Port and The Goat House.

