North Wildwood's First Female Police Chief Sworn Into New Role

Chief Katherine Madden was sworn into her new role with the North Wildwood Police Department on Wednesday, May 1. She's the city's first female police chief and the 14th in the city's history.

The city said Chief Madden is a lifelong North Wildwood resident and is the daughter of retired sergeant Thomas Flounders. She attended Margaret Mace Elementary School, Wildwood Catholic High School, and Rutgers University.

Back in March, Chief Madden completed training at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. She also received an award in 2023 for planning and hosting the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Association of Women in Law Enforcement Training Conference, which was held in Wildwood.

In a February statement announcing her promotion, Mayor Patrick Rosenello praised the then-captain in the city's police department.

"The level of dedication Captain Madden has shown not only to residents and visitors of North Wildwood, but also her colleagues within the department has been extraordinary," said Mayor Rosenello. "We look forward to making city history and swearing Captain Madden in as the first female police chief in our department.”

Chief Madden replaced John Stevenson, who was chief for three years and served in the city's police department for more than 30 years before he retired on Tuesday, Apr. 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.