Duo Pulled Gun, Knife On Wildwoods Boardwalk Store Employees: Police

Nicholas Green, 23, of Cape May Court House, was arrested on Tuesday, May 21, the Wildwood Police Department said in a news release on Friday, May 24. Officers responded to a "disturbance involving multiple subjects" on the 3300 block of the Boardwalk at around 9:42 p.m.

Witnesses told police a male was seen swinging a knife at store employees and a second male pulled a gun on them as they tried to close up the store's roll-up door. Both suspects ran away from the store.

Officers got descriptions of the suspects and searched the area. They discovered an unloaded green pellet gun nearby and it was taken as evidence.

Police then found Gibson inside a parked vehicle and he matched the description of the knife-wielding suspect. Officers saw he had a box cutter knife clipped to his waistband and he was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, May 22, two officers were returning to police headquarters when they saw the second suspect walking near the intersection of Montgomery and New Jersey avenues at around 12:30 p.m. The teen boy was arrested and brought to the police station.

Gibson was charged with third-degree criminal attempt/aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

The boy was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Gibson was released on a summons and the boy was held in a juvenile detention center.

