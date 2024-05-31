Drug Dealer Found With Cocaine, Painkillers, Loaded Gun In Lower Township: Prosecutors

Sergio Jimenez, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, May 29, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release. Search warrants were executed on his Langs Avenue home and several vehicles in the Villas section of the township.

Officers found about 10 ounces of cocaine, 54 oxycodone pills, a pound of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Police also seized a .40-caliber Glock 22 gun with a high-capacity magazine containing 15 hollow-point bullets, other calibers of ammunition, and $85,000 in cash.

Jimenez was charged with first-degree maintaining a facility for manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance, first-degree possession of cocaine, first-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine, second-degree possession of a firearm while committing a controlled dangerous substance offense, second-degree certain person not to possess a weapon, second-degree certain person not to possess ammunition, third-degree possession of oxycontin, third-degree possession with intent to distribute oxycontin, third-degree possession with intent to distribute marijuana, third-degree money laundering, fourth-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree possession of a high-capacity magazine, fourth-degree possession of hollow-point ammunition, and fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.

Jimenez was held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility to await a court appearance. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and Lower Township police helped county investigators in the case.

