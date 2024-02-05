Capt. Katherine Madden will become the police chief of North Wildwood on Wednesday, May 1, the city announced. She will be North Wildwood's 14th police chief in the city's history.

Madden will replace Chief John Stevenson when he retires on Tuesday, Apr. 30. Chief Stevenson has served in the city's police department for more than 30 years, including the last three as chief.

The city said Madden is a lifelong North Wildwood resident and is the daughter of retired sergeant Thomas Flounders. She attended Margaret Mace Elementary School, Wildwood Catholic High School, and Rutgers University.

Madden is currently training at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

"The level of dedication Captain Madden has shown not only to residents and visitors of North Wildwood, but also her colleagues within the department has been extraordinary," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "We look forward to making city history and swearing Captain Madden in as the first female police chief in our department.”

The city has not finalized the details for Madden's swearing-in ceremony.

