H2oi Repeat? Wildwood Cops Put Kibosh On Deadly Car Event

H2oi, last year's pop-up car rally that left two people dead and others seriously injured, will not be happening this year.

Wildwood police on Facebook this week said they've been closely monitoring small groups on social media who have been trying to plan a repeat of the event.

"The Wildwood Police Department with the assistance of the City of Wildwood Solicitor were able to quickly identify the promoters of these groups and legally advise them to cease and desist their promotion of these unsanctioned events," police said. "All of these have been removed from the social media platforms as of this press release."

Last year's rally happened on Sept. 24 and resulted in numerous crashes and two fatalities. A Pennsylvania driver in December was indicted on multiple charges including vehicular homicide, aggravated manslaughter, and more, in connection with H2oi, officials have said.

