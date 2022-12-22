H2oi Rally Driver From PA Indicted In Crash That Killed 2, Injured 2

A Pennsylvania driver accused of killing two people during the unsanctioned H2oi car rally in Wildwood last fall has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide, NJ Advance Media reports.

Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Delaware was allegedly fleeing another crash when he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians on Sept. 24, prosecutors have said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, a grand jury sitting in Cape May County indicted White on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, first-degree aggravated manslaughter, knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, assault by auto, aggravated assault, eluding and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, NJ Advance Media said.

A passenger in the Honda, Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, and a pedestrian Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, were killed, authorities have said. A second passenger in the Honda and a second pedestrian were injured.

Before H20i, White had multiple pages filled with charges going back nearly two decades, New Jersey court records show. His first charge was for unsafe driving in 2005, which was followed by charges for wearing a seatbelt, jumping a red light, blocking traffic, parking in a bus zone, not having a license or insurance card in the car, and improper turning.

All of these charges led to a suspended driver's license which he was charged for during traffic stops in 2011, 2013, and 2020, according to court dockets. It appears that all of his charges were in New Jersey, court records detail. He never hurt anyone else or himself — until H2oi.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

