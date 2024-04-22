Sea Isle City firefighter Jason Steelman died on Sunday, Apr. 21, according to a GoFundMe page. A cause of death was not mentioned.

His niece Jacquelyn Steelman wrote on the memorial fundraiser that he was a "goofy, selfless, kind-hearted family man."

The Sea Isle City Fire Department also mourned Steelman's death in a Facebook post.

"Jason served his community not only as a firefighter but also as a leader of Boy Scout Troop 76," the department posted. "He also was a longtime coach of Dennis Township Football teams."

The GoFundMe page for Steelman had raised more than $3,000 from at least 57 donations as of Monday, Apr. 22. The money will pay for funeral services, medical bills, and home finances.

According to the memorial fundraiser, Steelman was "one hell of a cook" who put as much passion into making a meal as he did for responding to an emergency.

"We all know how much everyone loves his goofy sense of humor or his little quirks, and we appreciate everyone being a part of his short yet impactful life," Jacquelyn Steelman wrote.

Jason Steelman leaves behind a 20-year-old daughter, a 17-year-old son, and two young grandchildren.

