28-Year-Old Camden Man Shot Dead, Prosecutor Says

A 28-year-old Camden man was shot dead in broad daylight, authorities said.

Officers discovered Lamont Demby with multiple gunshot wounds near Jackson and Warsaw Streets around 3:20 p.m. Friday, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

He was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., authorities said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPO Homicide Unit detective Andy McNeil at 609-575-2231 or Camden County police detective Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.