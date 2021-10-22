Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

28-Year-Old Camden Man Shot Dead, Prosecutor Says

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jackson Street and Warsaw Street
Jackson Street and Warsaw Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 28-year-old Camden man was shot dead in broad daylight, authorities said.

Officers discovered Lamont Demby with multiple gunshot wounds near Jackson and Warsaw Streets around 3:20 p.m. Friday, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

He was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., authorities said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPO Homicide Unit detective Andy McNeil at 609-575-2231 or Camden County police detective Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.