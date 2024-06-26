Engaged Couple Loses 'Dream Home' In Lindenwold Fire, Campaign Says

Rich Derer and his fiancée, Tiffany Siligato, lost their home in Lindenwold to a gas fire on Sunday, June 23, GoFundMe organizer Vicki Ade wrote.

Lindenwold firefighters responded to their 7th Avenue home around 2:30 that morning, with flames on the front of the home extending to the neighbors' house, they said.

"Rich and Tiffany had been eagerly preparing for their future together. They had meticulously saved and planned for this new chapter in their lives, with their wedding scheduled for May 2025," Ade, of Cherry Hill, wrote.

"However, in one heartbreaking night, their dreams were shattered as flames engulfed their home, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs."

The GoFundMe had raised nearly $13,000 as of Wednesday, June 26.

"While Rich and Tiffany are grateful that no one was harmed, the emotional toll of losing everything they had worked so hard for cannot be overstated," Ade wrote.

"The immediate aftermath has been a whirlwind of shock and grief as they come to terms with the reality of starting over from scratch."

Click here to read or donate to the GoFundMe.

