Movie 'Sicklerville' Casting Paid Roles For Men Ages 18-25

The estimated pay is $3,150 for 15 days of shooting and you can apply by clicking here by July 31. The film shoots from Sept. 9 through 27 in New Jersey.

This movie is about three young adults in a drug-induced utopia who are shattered when their addictions run deep through a treacherous day.

There are four lead male openings, ages 18 to 25 to actors who are white and of European descent or of mixed ethnicities. They ask for some musical skills in rock, punk or metal.

The movie is loosely based on true events. The characters are named Wolf, Chuck, Matt and Eric.

"At the end of the day, this story and the situations our characters get into and the loss of friends or family members is to let everybody know they're not alone. Mental illness and drug abuse a things that we sometimes brush under the rug, but in 'Sicklerville', it's brought to the surface," the job posting says.

Wolf is the narrator of the story. He is rarely seen without his video camera, a testament to his cinephile nature and dream of becoming a filmmaker.

He loves music and plays in a band.

Following a freak accident that claims his father's life, Wolf turns to drinking, a habit that worries his friends and family.

Despite this, he avoids the drug use that entraps his friends onto a dangerous path, and his brother, who is already battling addiction. His ultimate goal is to make films, but his loyalty to his loved ones often puts him in difficult situations.

