Seen Them? Alleged Shoplifters Stole Seafood, Beef From Gloucester Acme Store: Police (Video)

The two pictured suspects entered the Acme Store on Berlin Cross Keys Road, loaded two shopping carts with bagged shrimp and beef products, and exited the store without paying, Gloucester Township police said on Friday, June 28.

The suspects were confronted by the store manager (who captured these photos), while they were loading the stolen merchandise into a white Acura TL with a Virginia temporary tag, police said.

That tag was registered to a Ford pickup.

A possible third suspect was operating the white Acura, police said.

If you can identify the suspect in the video and photos call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. You may also send an Anonymous Tip through the website here: https://gtpolice.com/tips

