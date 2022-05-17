Wanted Convicted Sex Offender Caught At South Jersey Bus Station: Report

A convicted sex offender wanted by authorities was picked up at a South Jersey bus station, NJ Advance Media reported.

Theodore Blackson, 34, was arrested at the Lindenwold Bus Station by Delaware River Port Authority Police in Camden County on Saturday, May 14, the outlet said, citing the New Jersey Parole Board.

He had been camping in a state forest, New Jersey Park Police said in a social media release.

Blackson, a resident of Lawnside, was being held in the Mercer County Jail, the report says.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

