News

South Jersey Amusement Parks Offer Bonuses, Higher Pay To Attract Summer Workers

Safari Sam's Water Park
Safari Sam's Water Park Photo Credit: Safari Sam's

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting labor shortage is prompting amusement parks in South Jersey to offer higher pay to new workers. 

On Monday, Sahara Sam’s Water Park in Camden County announced that it plans to hire up to 100 lifeguards, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, and park employees.

The park's starting pay is more generous than in summers past at $15-an-hour.  The waterpark in West Berlin also is offering a $100 hiring bonus, according to NJ Advance Media. 

Clementon Park and Splashworld, also in Camden County, is offering new workers up to $18 an hour and hiring bonuses, NJ.com previously reported.

Earlier this month, the 114-year-old park advertised job openings for lifeguards on its Facebook page

Clementon Park said its hiring lifeguards, ride operators and security guards, among other seasonal jobs.

