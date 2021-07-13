Contact Us
KNOW HIM? Suspect Sought In NJ Bank Robbery Inside ACME Supermarket

Jon Craig
SEEN HIM? Authorities in Camden County released security camera footage of a suspect in Tuesday's bank robbery at an ACME supermarket in Runnemede, NJ
SEEN HIM? Authorities in Camden County released security camera footage of a suspect in Tuesday's bank robbery at an ACME supermarket in Runnemede, NJ

Surveillance video of a suspect in Tuesday's Citizens Bank robbery has been released by authorities in South Jersey.

A man reportedly entered the ACME Market in Runnemede about 1:10 p.m., went directly to the Citizens Bank inside the supermarket, and passed a threatening note to the teller, authorities said. 

The man allegedly demanded cash in specific denominations and said he would shoot the teller if she did not comply, according to Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Runnemede Police Chief William Sampolski

The suspect was described as being white, about 6 feet tall, with a slim build, shaved head and blonde beard. He was wearing dark glasses and blue jeans, they said.

The suspect left the bank at 501 E. Evesham Road on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, they said. Authorities did not say whether the man was actually armed when he threatened to shoot the teller.

Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect captured on security camera footage. (Shown above)

Anyone with information about the incident, or the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call CCPO Major Crimes Unit Detective James Brining at 609-352-0084 or Runnemede Police Officer Jeffrey Wooten at 856-939-0330. Tips can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

