House Fire Displaces Family In South Jersey

A house fire in South Jersey displaced a family of four, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 9:31 a.m, Gloucester Township police responded to South Collins Court in the Blackwood Section for a report of a dwelling fire.

Police found smoke conditions coming from the roof of the townhome. As Gloucester Township Fire Departments were arriving, officers ensured that the residence and neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution.

Gloucester Township Fire Department Stations 82 and 88 along with Runnemede, Bellmawr, arrived and quickly gained control of the fire, police said.

The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained, police said. Assistance was provided by the Red Cross.

At this time the fire does not appear to be suspicious. It is being investigated by the Gloucester Township Police Department Investigations Bureau, Gloucester Township Fire Department station 82 and the Camden County Fire Marshal.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.