A motorist flipped over on Interstate-76 in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 in the eastbound lanes in Gloucester City, initial reports said.

One person was reportedly taken to Cooper University Hospital with head and chest trauma.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.