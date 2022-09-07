Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
BurgerFi Opens New Eatery In South Jersey

Jon Craig
The Juicy Lucy at BurgerFI
The Juicy Lucy at BurgerFI Photo Credit: BurgerFi

A popular burger chain is opening a new eatery in Camden County.

BurgerFi plans to open a North Cherry Hill location on Friday, Sept. 9, according to its website. 

The restaurant will be located at 1584 Kings Highway.

The menu includes chicken, hot dogs, fries and onion rings.

"We use 100% natural American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, or growth hormones," the chain says. "We also serve premium Wagyu Beef, cage-free Chicken, award-winning VegeFi Burger, Beyond Meat Burger, and more."

The chain also serves frozen custard desserts.

