Collingswood Marijuana Dispensary

A borough in Camden County is the latest municipality to approve cannabis sales at a state-approved dispensary.

 Photo Credit: gjbmiller Pixabay
Jon Craig
Do you favor opening a cannabis dispensary in Collingswood?
Collingswood Planning Board ok'd plans for the dispensary on Monday, April 8. It's expected to open by the fall.

Acreage Holdings would open a retail outlet called "The Botanist" at 35 E. Crescent Boulevard (Route 130), in the former Egbert Express courier service property, according to Collingswood Administrator Cassandra Duffey.

"It's exciting," Duffey said.

Acreage operates The Botanist locations in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, and Williamstown.

"They're established in the industry," Duffey said.

The Acreage property shares a parking lot with Universal Ballroom Dance Studio. Its owners also are working on plans to redevelop that building into a cannabis retail outlet.

