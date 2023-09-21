Fair 65°

Victim Hit With Grizzly Bear Spray In South Jersey Shopping Center Robbery: Police

A masked robber shot grizzly bear pepper spray at another man while stealing his wallet and cell phone at a shopping center in Burlington County, authorities said.

The robbery occurred Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10:21 p.m. on Tuckerton Road in the Village of Taunton Forge, Medford police said.

The prepper spray is designed to fend off aggressive bears. The victim had trouble breathing, police said.

Emergency workers brought the victim to an area hospital to be treated for the chemical irritant as well as scratches to his head, elbows and knees, police said. 

An investigation continues. No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Medford police at 609-654-7375.

