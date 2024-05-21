Justin Rapp, of Marlton, died in the crash, according to Evesham police.

On Monday, May 20, at approximately 10:20 p.m., the Evesham Police Department responded to Evesboro Medford Road and Tenby Lane for a motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a gas-powered mini-bike and van were involved in a collision.

Rapp was treated at the scene, and transported to Virtua Hospital Marlton, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the van, Maryanne Bailey, 64, of Palmyra was uninjured, police said.

The on-scene and ensuing investigation determined that Bailey’s vehicle was traveling east on Evesboro Medford Road and turning left onto Tenby Lane. The mini-bike, being operated by Rapp, was traveling west on Evesboro Medford Road.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Evesboro Medford Road and Tenby Lane.

If anyone has any information or witnessed this collision, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699, or via email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips can be sent via text message, by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

"The Evesham Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Justin Rapp," they said in a statement.

